EU accession talks a historic decision, Zaev tells DW

Skopje, 30 June 2018 (MIA) - As the EU announced it will allow accession talks with Macedonia, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told DW that his country will "proudly walk through the gates of Europe."

Regarding the different interpretations of the EU's decision to start membership talks, with the government claiming it as a historic success, but critics saying it is another postponement and disappointment for the country, PM Zaev says there is no other description for the decision other than historic.

"We have a date for negotiations: June 2019. Until then, together with our friends and partners from the European Commission, we will work on accomplishing the criteria, or in other words, implementation of the phases in the agreement with Greece and finalizing of the reforms. We are very close to our goal of reaching the EU standards. We have a clear goal ahead of us. We have our last homework assignment to finalize — the last phase of the reforms. Then, we can proudly enter through the gates of Europe," notes Zaev.

Asked how much harder does the conditional invitation from the EU makes his efforts to convince the nationalists and the opposition to support the deal, the PM says he remains firmly and fully dedicated to demonstrating that this agreement with Greece solves the biggest problem that was preventing our development since our independence.

"We have a crystal-clear confirmation of the Macedonian language and identity of Macedonians, at home and abroad. Translatable, without any limitations, into all languages in the world, an identity for overall use. Those political factors that cannot see this are creating new divisions. We need to unite around this new historical opportunity. I believe in this, and I will invest all my political integrity and energy to that end," stresses Zaev.

On the strong resistance in Greece against the recognition of a "Macedonian nation" and "Macedonian language" as part of the agreement, he says the fact that opposition political parties of both countries are against the agreement shows that a good compromise between the people of both counties has been reached.

"The citizens of Macedonia have full recognition of the Macedonian identity on all accounts, and the citizens of Greece have recognition of the Hellenic inheritance of the ancient part of history. The opposition political parties in both countries have had an opportunity to solve this dispute for decades, but they have not done anything. On the contrary, they were only strengthening the differences. Now, when faced with the fact that a solution is possible, and that this solution is equally acceptable for both sides, they choose to resist it, instead of accepting that this is the only way the two countries can move forward," underlines PM Zaev. ik/11:31

