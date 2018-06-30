Osmani: Time for opposition to choose sides in Euro-integration process

Skopje, 30 June 2018 (MIA) - Vice Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani urged Saturday President Gjorge Ivanov to be constructive and engage in the process of Macedonia's European future, and called on the opposition to choose sides during these historic period for the country.

"Macedonia is a parliamentary democracy, with the Parliament having the final say when it comes to adoption of laws, while the President has only a small portion of the executive authority, which should in no way be the decisive factor in taking such decisions. Ivanov's actions are, in a way, an attempt to change the system without constitutional revision, which is punishable by law," Vice Premier Osmani told a press conference at the Secretariat for European Affairs.

The Vice Premier said he did not get the impression during his visit to Brussels that European leaders are concerned that Ivanov could prevent this historic process.

"I did not get the impression in the EU that they are overly concerned, because no one can stop this historic process that the country and the region are going through, let alone Ivanov," said Osmani.

Regarding the opposition, he said now is the time for them to choose sides.

"The strategic objective of opposition parties is membership in NATO and EU. The consensual will of citizens, including the people voting for the opposition, is membership in NATO and EU. Therefore, it is time for the opposition to clear up dilemmas it has regarding its orientation and communicate them to the public. We are open to the public and the common policies regarding the strategic objectives," added Osmani.

He voiced optimism that the referendum and the constitutional revision would be completed by the year-end.

"I don't expect the opposition to go against the will and the strategic commitment of citizens to NATO and EU," said Osmani and added that no one can prevent the will of eighty percent of citizens favoring Euro-Atlantic integration. ik/12:22

###

