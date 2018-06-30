Settlement for the homeless, not migrant camp in Vizbegovo: minister

Skopje, 30 June 2018 (MIA) - A settlement for the homeless who until recently lived under Kale, not a migrant camp, will be built in Vizbegovo, Minister of Labor and Social Policy Mila Carovska said on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Carovska said the opposition is spreading fake news that refugee camps would be built at the site of the Vizbegovo reception center.

"I call on citizens to not fall for the fake documents shared at social networks. The truth is the following: a settlement for homeless persons who until recently lived under Kale (Skopje Fortress) will be built at the Vizbegovo reception center, not a migrant camp. This decision was adopted a year ago, resulting in a home for more than 80 persons living on the street. It is obvious that the panic in VMRO-DPMNE is quite big since they are prepared to abuse this issue. We clearly say - no refugee camps will be built and no refugees will settle in our country," says Carovska.

Karpos municipality has also denied information shared at social networks that such a reception center would be built in Bardovci settlement.

"Karpos municipality has not received any request for the construction of a reception center for foreigners in Bardovci. Such a center is not part of the plan for the development of Bardovci or any other part of Karpos," reads the press release. ik/15:39

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.