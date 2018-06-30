Mickoski: VMRO-DPMNE not backing off EU and NATO trajectory

Skopje, 30 June 2018 (MIA) - The opposition supports Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic path, VMRO-DMNE has taken this trajectory since its establishment and there is no backing off it, said party leader Hristijan Mickoski on Saturday.

"The opposition is firmly supporting Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic path, but it is too pretentious to think that the opposition will stand alongside those who have signed the capitulation document," Mickoski said in response to of Vice Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, who asked the opposition earlier today to choose sides during this historic period for the country.

The VMRO-DPMNE leader said there is no Euro-Atlantic future for Macedonia since no reforms have been initiated for 13 months.

"The least that the ministers charged with Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic integration can do after this diplomatic fiasco is to resign immediately," underlined Mickoski. ik/15:47

