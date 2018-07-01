Delays at Bogorodica, Dojran border crossings
- Sunday, July 01, 2018 11:25 AM
Gevgelija, 1 July 2018 (MIA) - Increased traffic frequency is reported at Bogorodica and Dojran border crossings with Greece on Sunday.
Vehicles wait 45-50 minutes at Bogorodica and 15-30 minutes at Dojran.
There are no major delays at other border crossings.
The Auto-Moto Union of Macedonia says there is moderate intensity of traffic outside urban areas. ik/11:24
