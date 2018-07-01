Ensemble Kitka wins Pece Atanasovski festival Grand Prix award

Prilep, 1 July 2018 (MIA) - Folklore ensemble Kitka from Istibanje is the recipient of the Grand Prix award for best performance at this year's 44. festival of folk instruments and songs Pece Atanasovski, which ended in Dolneni on Saturday.

Bagpipe player Kire Rizoski received the bagpipe of Pece Atanasovski, one of Macedonia's most renowned folk musicians.

About 250 performers from across Macedonia took part in the festival, which also included a seminar on folk instruments and songs. ik/11:09

###

