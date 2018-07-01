Fresh protests in Athens, Thessaloniki over name agreement

Athens, 1 July 2018 (MIA) - Fresh protests against the name agreement will be staged in Athens and Thessaloniki on Sunday, MIA reports.

The protests are organized by civil movements not familiar to the public - Movement for national defense and Macedonia-Alexander the Great, and Scientific committee for national issues.

"Greece means Macedonia. All Greeks at Syntagma square to defend our Greece, Macedonia, history, national sovereignty, constitution and democracy," say organizers of the Athens protest in a video posted at social networks.

Another protest is scheduled in the northern city of Thessaloniki for "annulment of the agreement that concedes term Macedonia to Skopje". ik/13:56

