Kammenos says name non-negotiable, to leave government when time comes
- Sunday, July 01, 2018 3:01 PM
Athens, 1 July 2018 (MIA) - We are not negotiating over the name, we have a clear mandate from the people and we will leave the government when and if the time comes, says Panos Kammenos, leader of junior coalition partner Independent Greeks, MIA reports from Athens.
"The name issue is for us a non-negotiable topic. We will leave the government when and if the time comes," Kammenos told a party meeting.
In this way, the party has left the door open of leaving the government once the name agreement reaches the parliament for ratification. ik/15:00
