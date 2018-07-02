Concert of Austrian quintet Joseph Haydn Brass
- Monday, July 02, 2018 8:51 AM
Skopje, 2 July 2018 (MIA) - In the framework of Skopje Summer 2018, Austrian brass quintet "Joseph Haydn Brass" will hold a concert at square "Mother Teresa" on Monday,
The concert also observes Austria's taking over of the six-month EU Presidency.
The quintet is comprised of Peter Bauer (trumpet), Johann Stangl (trumpet), Florian Janezic (horn), Robert Poepperl (trombone) and Guenther Kleidosty (tuba). ik/08:47
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 1:35 PM | Human activities, the main culprit for climate change
Climate shifts are caused by changes in the total amount of energy from the Sun that is kept in the ...
- 1:34 PM | FM Dimitrov to visit Strasbourg on Tuesday
Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov will pay a visit to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesda...
- 1:31 PM | Austria's EU presidency: Macedonia and the region 'top priorities'
Clear European perspectives of the Western Balkan region, including Macedonia, remains a top priorit...
- 1:20 PM | PM Zaev wants opposition to rejoice accession talks date
Let's finally rejoice this happy news - Macedonia received a date for the start of EU accession talk...
- 12:36 PM | Over 400 employed through Youth Guarantee programme
In the first three months of pilot-programme "Youth Guarantee" in Skopje, Strumica and Gostivar, 419...