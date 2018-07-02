Presentation of Austrian EU Presidency priorities

Skopje, 2 July 2018 (MIA) - Austrian Ambassador to Macedonia Renate Kobler is to present Monday the programme and priorities of the Austrian EU Presidency before the members of the Parliament’s Committee on European Affairs.

Austria holds the EU Council Presidency from July to December 2018.

The coordinators of the parliamentary groups, representatives of the non-governmental sector and the diplomatic corps are invited to attend the session.

Since joining the EU in 1995, this is the third time that Austria holds the presidency of the Council of the EU after 1998 and 2006.

The priorities of the Austrian Presidency are driven by this motto: "A Europe that protects," while the presidency programme places a focus on asylum and migration issues, on protecting external borders, on fighting radicalisation, terrorism and organised crime, on digital security, and on protecting European values. sk/09:00



