Hearings in Total, Transporter cases

Skopje, 2 July 2018 (MIA) - Hearings in Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) cases dubbed Total and Transporter are scheduled in the Skopje-based Criminal Court on Monday.

Journalist Dragan Pavlovic-Latas is charged with tax evasion as owner and manager of marketing and consulting companies "Total DOOEL Skopje", "Mediamaks", and "Total Media Centar DOOEL Skopje".

Pavlovic is suspected of providing false data in financial statements and tax returns in period 2008-2015 with the intent of avoiding the payment of taxes. The legal entities damaged the budget by EUR 121,000, while the suspect by EUR 63,000.

In the Transporter case, former Bitola mayor Vladimir Taleski and another 20 individuals are indicted over abuse of office regarding the transport of pupils in Bitola, resulting in embezzlement of budget funds in the amount of about EUR 360,000. ik/09:00

