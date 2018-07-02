Incidents at Athens, Thessaloniki protests over name agreement

Athens, 2 July 2018 (MIA) - Sunday's protests in Athens and Thessaloniki against the name agreement saw clashes between the police and the demonstrators, resulting in three detained and one injured, MIA reports from Athens.

Incidents occurred during the protest in front of the Greek parliament after a group of masked individuals attacked the riot police with sticks and stones. In response, the police used teargas.

Journalists were also verbally attacked by the masked individuals, who unofficially belong to the radical right.

Later in the night, the police dispersed a group of 50 persons shouting Macedonia is Greek, singing Greek songs and the national anthem.

Supporters of far-right party Golden Dawn were present at the Athens protest, which gathered less than a thousand people.

A protest was also staged in Thessaloniki, where demonstrators and the police also clashed. A fresh gathering is scheduled in the city on Monday. ik/10:27

