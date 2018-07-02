Humans, the main culprits for climate change

Struga, 2 July 2018 (MIA) – Climate shifts are caused by changes in the total amount of energy from the Sun that is kept in the Earth's atmosphere and then distributed around the globe. Many factors, such as natural processes and human activities, can change the rate of energy absorbed by the atmosphere and lead to climate change.

Sonja Lepitkova, professor of geochemistry and environmental geochemistry at the Goce Delcev University in Stip, says that climate change in Macedonia was predicted by environmentalists years ago, but their warnings were met with disbelief.

“Ten years ago,” Lepitkova says, “my fellow geologists and I pointed out that soon the climate in Macedonia would shift towards extreme temperatures, such as warm, sunny November days with temperatures of over 25 C, and snowfall or torrential rains in May and June.

“People were incredulous. But archaeological findings have proven that sudden climate shifts happened in the past, as well, and we should learn from them.”

Lepitkova takes as an example the prehistoric pile-dwelling settlement in the Bay of Bones near Ohrid. The water levels of rivers and lakes were different at the time. Geological research has shown, according to her, that continents shift, ocean basins open and close, mountains rise and fall, and volcanoes erupt, sending gasses and dust high up in the atmosphere.

All these changes in atmospheric gasses—such as water vapor, carbon dioxide, and methane—impact the climate, she says, through the greenhouse effect.

“That’s why,” Lepitkova says, “we should be careful about what we do at the global level because no one knows who’ll face the consequences first.”

“The Mediterranean has always been the most sensitive to climate change,” Lepitkova explains. “Africa and Europe used to be a single continent, which fragmented and created the Mediterranean sea that widened between what later became the African and European continents.”

According to Lepitkova, further proof of climate change can be found in sea and lake sedimentation, glacial plains, fossil corals, stalagmites, and the rings of fossilized trees. Advances in technology have enabled geologists to determine the reasons for climate shifts in the past and to predict future changes, such as volcanic eruptions and tectonic shifts.

The Earth is a living planet, and we should view it as such

Various climate changes happened on Earth during the geological era that enabled the development of life forms. There were shifts in landmass, ocean levels, mountain ranges, and volcanic action.

Sedimentary research carried out in areas in China and at Mexico’s crater of Chicxulub, considered to be the site of impact of a gargantuan asteroid 65 million years ago, has indicated climate changes ranging from an ice age to extremely favorable conditions for flora and fauna of gigantic proportions, such as dinosaurs and 100-meter-tall trees.

This shows that the Earth is a living planet, which pulsates and goes through changes, and we should view it as such.

Human activities, the main culprit for climate change

Unlike climate changes caused by asteroids millions of years ago, Lepitkova says, what is happening today is a consequence of human behavior and activities over the past 100 years.

The main culprit is greenhouse gasses emissions, primarily carbon dioxide emissions, into the atmosphere, which raise the temperature and sea levels, and change the precipitation patterns.

Climate change is the biggest threat to humanity

Humans are the species that are threatened by climate change the most. Some life forms will find it hard to survive under extreme conditions, but they will adapt. But the survival of humans depends on food, which will have to be grown using chemicals. While endangering the soil, air, and subterranean waters, these chemicals will, in turn, affect the quality of food. Drinking water will become increasingly scarce, as well. The water will need to be chemically purified. All of this will have the most significant adverse impact on humans.

Although the Republic of Macedonia has developed a strategy to deal with the consequences of climate change, it exists on paper only. Little has been done to educate farmers so they can adapt to these changes. Neither has there been much talk in public about healthcare concerns and ways of protecting the population.

How can we mitigate the effects of climate change?

Early childhood education is one of the measures for mitigating the effects of climate change. Children are aware and they can reduce waste, which causes dangerous gas emissions while burning.

Other measures include using natural materials in construction; designing energy-efficient buildings; reducing the use of pesticides in agriculture; rather than driving, turning to alternative means of transportation or walking; eliminating water pollution, and employing solar power, as Macedonia has a large number of days of abundant sunshine. As a country, we cannot do much at the global level, but we can protect ourselves and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Slagjana Stojkova Kostoski

Tr. by Magdalena Reed

