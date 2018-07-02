Potami leaves coalition Movement for Change, name agreement among reasons

Athens, 2 July 2018 (MIA) - Different positions among partners regarding the name agreement was one of the reasons behind the departure of party Potami from coalition Movement for Change, MIA reports from Athens.

The Movement for Change, a centre-left political alliance merged PASOK, Potami, DIMAR and minor parties affiliated to the Democratic Alignment, headed by PASOK leader Fofi Gennimata.

After the name agreement signing, different positions emerged in the coalition, with leader Gennimata rejecting it, while Potami leader Stavros Theodorakis claiming the deal is beneficial.

The party's leadership decided Sunday by a majority vote (97 votes in favor and 16 against) to leave the coalition.

Leader Theodorakis criticized the leadership of the Movement for Change of taking decisions without consulting the coalition partners.

In his speech, he referred to the party's positions, including the name agreement.

"We favor a solution of the Macedonian issue, because we do not want our neighboring country to become fertile soil for Putin and Erdogan," said Theodorakis.

Regarding the move to leave the coalition, he said it as a difficult but necessary option. ik/11:34

###

