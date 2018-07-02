Municipalities to apply on public call on rural development

Skopje, 2 July 2018 (MIA) - Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco Nikolovski and Director of Agency for Financial Support of the Agriculture and Rural Development Nikolce Babovski appealed Monday to the municipalities and mayors to prepare quality projects and to apply on the public call on rural development.

Nikolovski and Babovski at today’s press briefing said that the public call is announced today and will last until August 31.

The public call includes three measures: improving the quality of life in rural areas, restoration and development of the villages and preserving and promoting the traditional values aimed at implementation of capital investments and equal regional development.

MKD 20 million are projected for each project in the first and second measure and MKD 15 million for each project in the third measure. The measure “Improving the quality of life in rural areas” means reconstruction and construction of regional and local roads, water and sewerage systems, stock markets, “restoration and development of villages” measure includes reconstruction and development of rural streets, squares, while “preserving the traditional values” refers to infrastructure connection, greening of the surfaces, creating urban plans,” Babovski said.

Besides municipalities, centres for development of planning regions can submit applications for the funds for three measures, while Agency for Promotion and Support of Tourism and public enterprise “Macedonian Forests” can apply for the third measure. sk/12:10

