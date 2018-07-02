Police find 18 migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan

Skopje, 2 July 2018 (MIA) - The police found 12 migrants from Pakistan and six from Afghanistan in a Stip-registered vehicle at regional road Negotino-Radovis late on Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle transporting the migrants fled the scene.

Investigation in the case and the search for the driver is underway.

The migrants have been transferred to the Negotino police station for further processing. ik/11:46

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.