Police find 18 migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan
- Monday, July 02, 2018 11:47 AM
Skopje, 2 July 2018 (MIA) - The police found 12 migrants from Pakistan and six from Afghanistan in a Stip-registered vehicle at regional road Negotino-Radovis late on Sunday.
The driver of the vehicle transporting the migrants fled the scene.
Investigation in the case and the search for the driver is underway.
The migrants have been transferred to the Negotino police station for further processing. ik/11:46
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 1:34 PM | FM Dimitrov to visit Strasbourg on Tuesday
Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov will pay a visit to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesda...
- 1:31 PM | Austria's EU presidency: Macedonia and the region 'top priorities'
Clear European perspectives of the Western Balkan region, including Macedonia, remains a top priorit...
- 1:20 PM | PM Zaev wants opposition to rejoice accession talks date
Let's finally rejoice this happy news - Macedonia received a date for the start of EU accession talk...
- 12:36 PM | Over 400 employed through Youth Guarantee programme
In the first three months of pilot-programme "Youth Guarantee" in Skopje, Strumica and Gostivar, 419...
- 12:23 PM | Parliament revote of law on ratification of name agreement on July 5
A session in which MPs will vote again for the law ratifying the name agreement has been scheduled o...