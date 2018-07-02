Austria's EU presidency: Macedonia and the region 'top priorities'

Skopje, 2 July 2018 (MIA) - Clear European perspectives of the Western Balkan region, including Macedonia, remains a top priority of Austria's presidency with the EU Council. Macedonia has never been so close to the Union and it needs to stay on its reform-oriented course. Austria will be its strong supporter on this path, Austria's Ambassador Renate Kobler said Monday.

Macedonia, she added, has made some amazing reform-related achievements in the past year, 'historic achievements' after signing the friendship treaty with Bulgaria and the name agreement with Greece, which has been adequately reflected in the recent conclusion of the Council of the EU.

"You've never been closer to the EU than today. Your country has still a lot of work to do. Clear date has been set for you, a lot of hard work is ahead, let's do it together," Kobler said presenting the priorities of Austria's EU presidency at a session of the parliamentary committee on European affairs.

The Austrian presidency, she pledged, will strive to produce concrete results to bring the Western Balkan countries closer to the EU and keep up the good work from the Sofia Summit.

According to Deputy PM in charge of EU affairs, Bujar Osmani, Austria is a strong supporter of the countries in the region and of Macedonia in meeting their strategic goals to join the EU.

"For us, it is an incentive to maintain the positive reform momentum, the political duel and to walk hand in hand on the road to the opening of EU negotiations," stated Osmani.

Opposition MPs didn't attend today's session cancelling their participation at the last minute. Artan Grubi, chair of the Committee on European Affairs, said he hoped that the opposition in the coming period would join the efforts facing the country.

Furthermore, Austrian Ambassador Kobler said that her country's six-month rotating presidency came at a 'sensitive time' due to Brexit, the migrant crisis, European Parliament elections in 2019, etc. Security in Europe, providing prosperity and competitiveness and stability in the European neighborhood with membership perspectives for all Western Balkan countries are the priorities of Austria until the end of the year.

So far, Austria has held the EU's presidency three times. ba/13:29

###

