Kambovski: Ivanov as president is obliged to sign laws, not to express personal views

Ohrid, 2 July 2018 (MIA) - The constitutional duty of the president of the state is to sign laws and treaties, which are adopted and ratified by the parliament and not to express personal views and interpretations, the academician Vlado Kambovski told reporters Monday in Ohrid where he participates in the Summer School of Natural Law organised by the Centre for Strategic Research within Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Culture.

Kambovski considers that country’s integration processes should not be hindered, which have been opened with the good neighbourly relations treaty with Bulgaria and agreement on name dispute settlement with Greece, which should be confirmed in a referendum and afterwards in the parliament and signed by the president.

Once the president accepts and swears in to obey the Constitution then it is normal that he should behave in accordance to such a commitment. If he, according to the Constitution, is obliged, then it is not a matter of free will whether he will sign or not the law, whether he will have such an attitude or position, his constitutional duty and therefore legal duty is to sign the law, Kambovski underlined.

He believes that the referendum could succeed and he is optimistic that there is a will for such an outcome among the political parties.

He also announces that the Centre for Strategic Research within Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Culture will organise in September a scientific conference at which solutions stemming from name deal will be clarified. sk/13:46

