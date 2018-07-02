FM Dimitrov to visit Strasbourg on Tuesday

Skopje, 2 July 2018 (MIA) - Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov will pay a visit to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

During the visit, FM Dimitrov is scheduled to meet with Hans van Baalen, president of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), David McAllister, chair of the EP Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Andrey Kovatchev of the European People's Party (EPP).

Talks will focus on the next stage of Macedonia's Euro-integration process following the last week's conclusions of the European Council, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release. ik/13:33

