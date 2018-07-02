Free hospital treatment for all citizens as of 2019: PM

Skopje, 2 July 2018 (MIA) - Free hospital treatment for all citizens as of 1 January 2019, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told a Q&A session in Parliament on Monday.

"Our target in the health sector is to introduce the free hospital treatment for all citizens as of 1 January 2019. Until now, this was possible only for children from families receiving welfare," said PM Zaev.

He also voiced assurance that monthly net salaries of doctors-specialists in Macedonia would increase to MKD 100,000 (EUR 1,626) at the onset of 2019. ik/14:02

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.