Swiss project on quality vocational education, employment of youth

Skopje, 2 July 2018 (MIA) - Ten-year project Education for Employment in Macedonia (E4E@mk) of the Swiss Embassy to Macedonia aims at reform the vocational skills development system and acquiring quality vocational education of young people aged 15-29, leading to their employment.

The project should enable the employment of 2,250 young people in the first four years of the project (2018-2022).

Swiss Ambassador Sybille Suter Tejada told Monday's press conference at the Economic Chamber of Macedonia that the project is worth EUR 12,5 million, contributing to the Government's objective of reforms in the vocational skills development system.

"The ultimate goal is for young people to get a job. We expect 2,250 young people to get a job in the first four years of the project, and the number of increase in the coming years," said Suter Tejada.

Project team-leader Kurt Wuethrich of Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation said special focus is given to youth facing difficulties when entering the labor market, such as persons with disabilities.

Chamber representative Biljana Peeva Gjurikj said they have noted for years the lack of qualified workforce in the country, saying unemployment among the youth amounts to 44 percent. ik/14:22

###

