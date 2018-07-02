Gathering of so-called ‘Makedon’ association abuses traditional meeting of refugee children from Aegean Macedonia

Skopje, 2 July 2018 (MIA) – The Association of Refugee Children from Aegean Macedonia is rather disappointed that the name of the fifth World Meeting has been abused for political goals.

This association has been organizing all world meetings of refugee children from Aegean Macedonia thus far, including the fifth one, which is to be held on July 19-22 in Skopje. Almost all associations at home and abroad are included in the organization of the upcoming gathering, which is to be held under the auspices of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, the Association of Refugee Children from Aegean Macedonia.

‘Taken by surprise and disbelief we have witnessed a gathering and public events, organized by the so-called association Makedon’ and declared as some kind of the fifth world meeting of the refugee children. We could regretfully conclude that the name of this traditional manifestation was stolen and abused for certain political and parties’ goals, which compromised the basic principles of organizing of citizens and especially the humanitarian aspects and messages of the forthcoming fifth world meeting,’ the press release reads. lk/17:02

