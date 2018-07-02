EC screening for Macedonia to focus on chapters 23 and 24

Brussels, 2 July 2018 (MIA) –The European Commission and Macedonia are synchronizing calendars this week for launching the screening of the national legislation – the first step towards EU accession talks.

On 17 July EU enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn is set to visit Skopje and along with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev officially announce the start of the screening process.

The screening, or analytical examination of the EU acquis, is a preparatory phase of accession negotiations. The screening process is carried out jointly by the European Commission and each of the candidate countries. This process allows the latter to familiarise themselves with the acquis and, subsequently, to indicate their level of alignment with EU legislation and outline plans for further alignment. A further purpose of screening is to identify those areas of the acquis in which progress is needed if the candidate countries' legislation is to be compatible with the EU rules. These areas are divided into chapters.

The European Commission (EC) will keep supporting Macedonia’s reform efforts in preparing the country for starting the EU accession talks in June of 2019, EC spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told MIA on Monday.

During the screening process the European Commission intends to focus on the chapters 23 and 24 of the EU acquis, which cover the spheres of judiciary, fundamental rights, justice, freedom and security. lk/18:14

###

