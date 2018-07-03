Macedonian and Greek artists at Struga colony: Culture knows no borders

Struga, 3 July 2018 (MIA) - Six Greek artists and five artists from Macedonia for three days have been making art in the popular tourist town of Struga as part of the first-ever Macedonian-Greek colony.

The art colony dubbed 'Culture Bridge' is organized by the association of citizens 'Koncept', based in Skopje.

"The artists are in active creative mood and so far, they have made some 20 works that are mainly inspired by the idea of cultural connectivity of the two neighboring countries. This is, in fact, the main goal of the project 'Culture Bridge'," Jasmina Kantardzieva-Dimkov, head of the association, told MIA.

The artists participating in the colony include mainly painters and sculptors.

Culture and art connect people, all artists agree.

It's not necessary to speak the language of the others, artists can easily express themselves though their work, says Macedonian artist Skjipe Mehmeti.

Her Greek counterpart Kornilios Gramenos says he couldn't 'agree more'.

"All artists are equal. Creativity has no borders and what's more important, artists raise awareness and elevate life generally speaking. Because life is more important than politics," notes Gramenos.

All works created at the colony will be exhibited in Skopje on July 6.

The art colony 'Culture Bridge' is supported by the Ministry of Culture. ba/14:32

###

