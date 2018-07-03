DM Sekerinska: Macedonia to get NATO membership invitation next week (video)

Skopje, 3 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia next week will get the invitation to join NATO and the process for the ratification of protocols will launch in a few months, said Radmila Sekerinska.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, the Deputy PM and Minister of Defense said that the Strategic Defence Review (SDR) was adopted by the government earlier in the day at a session.

A membership invitation will be extended to Macedonia at a ceremony in Brussels at the upcoming summit, scheduled on July 11-12, according to her.

Finally, Sekerinska said, Macedonia will become part of the most powerful military alliance in the world.

It took one year to complete the SDR, which was an ambitious deadline in the first place, the Minister noted.

No such document had been prepared since 2004, according to Sekerinska.

"We have managed to finish it in one year, this ambitious document is crucial and it defines defense and its development, it defines the defense agenda," Minister Sekerinska said adding: "Macedonia will get a military in line with NATO standards, a military that contributes not only to the country's security, but also to the security of the whole region."

The new Strategic Defence Review takes into consideration new challenges globally. During its preparation, all relevant institutions in the field of defense, including the President, have been consulted.

"After the document is implemented, Macedonia will get a modern and flexible army that will guarantee security, sovereignty and stability of the country. Also, the Macedonian Army (ARM) will be transformed and modernized and its operational capabilities will be strengthened," Minister Sekerinska said.

Also, the defense budget will be increased. This year, it stands at one per cent of the GDP. Under the new SDR, military spending should increase by 0.2% every year during a five-year period. The goal is to accomplish 2% of the GDP, which is the standard of NATO members, according to Sekerinska. ba/16:57

###

