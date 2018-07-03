EU-funded waste water treatment plant set into operation in Prilep
- Tuesday, July 03, 2018 4:45 PM
Prilep, 3 July 2018 (MIA) – A new Waste Water Treatment Plant has been put into operation in Prilep on Tuesday, an EU-funded project that should meet the needs of 95,000 citizens.
The European Union allocated EUR 17 million for this and EUR 10.25 million for another project, namely an establishment of Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Data Centre as a base for the future Schengen information system of the country.
The two major infrastructure projects were promoted today in the presence of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and EU Ambassador to Macedonia Samuel Zbogar.
‘This is the fourth waste water treatment plant financed by the EU. Another three will be built in Strumica, Radovis and Kicevo. These environment-friendly plants will improve the living conditions for citizens,’ PM Zaev said at the ceremony.
The projects, such as waste water treatment plants, are part of the reforms that will bring Macedonia closer to the European Union, Ambassador Zbogar said.
Today the officials also visited the construction site of a Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Data Centre, which as Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski said should be set into operation by the end of this year.
The EU is supporting the Ministry of Interior in establishment of this centre as a base for the future Schengen information system of the country. The final results of this project are construction of a new building and provision of necessary equipment which would enable back-up of data and business continuity of the future Schengen information system of the country.
Today's event is part of the "EU for YOU!" campaign whose objective is to raise awareness and inform the public about the EU assistance in the country. lk/16:44
