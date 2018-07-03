Neither EU, nor NATO asked for refugee camps in Macedonia: minister

Skopje, 3 July 2018 (MIA) - No one, neither the EU nor NATO, has asked from Macedonia to open refugee camps, said Deputy Premier and Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska.

"Regardless of speculation and fake news in Macedonia, I can say, with full responsibility, that no one has never raised the issue of addressing migration in any of the meetings with officials from both the EU and NATO. They have only congratulated us on the way we provided assistance. No one has ever raised an initiative or a request for refugee camps of any kind. Oftentimes, the issue has been mishandled as a way to manipulate with the emotions of the public," Minister Sekerinska said Tuesday answering a journalist question.

According to her, it is a pressing problem for the EU.

The EU, Sekerinska said, is trying to find a solution, its members are not united over the matter, but they have found an agreement, which in no way implies that refugee camps will be built anywhere in the region. ba/17:26

