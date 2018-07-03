Macedonian government most open in region: research

Skopje, 3 July 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian Government assumes top spot regarding its openness among regional authorities, shows an EU-supported research. which measured the transparency of institutions in Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro.

ACTION SEE - Accountability, Technology and Institutional Openness Network in the South East Europe region, implemented by Metamorphosis Foundation for Internet and Society, was presented to the Minister for Communications, Accountability and Transparency Robert Popovski on Tuesday.

According to the results, the Macedonian Government has registered biggest progress in the awareness indicator - 99.88 percent - assessed through strategic documents, tracking, missions, visions and annual reports. There is also visible progress in the access to information - 77.27 percent - encompassing public consultation, free access to public information, accessibility of procedures and release of reports, as well as the indicator on institutional integrity - 77.89 percent - on codes of ethics, conflict of interest, anti-corruption measures and good governance.

Progress has also been noted in the indicator over budget transparency - 69.13 percent - related to spent funds, public procurement, annexes to agreements, job structure.

The index also measures the openness of ministries, with Macedonia progressing to third spot, behind Serbia and Montenegro.

Minister Popovski said the results were remarkable, because the government and the ministries were ranked last in regional terms in 2017.

"Macedonia is working towards being a leader in transparency, accountability and responsibility not only in the region but beyond," added Popovski. ik/17:21

