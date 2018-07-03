FM Dimitrov: European Parliament drafts Macedonia resolution

Skopje, 3 July 2018 (MIA) - The European Parliament is drafting a resolution on Macedonia that is to be discussed in August, said Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov on Tuesday.

FM Dimitrov is paying a visit to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, saying the timing is very important.

"We are finally opening the doors of Europe. I am here to seek for EP's support, an institution that has produced principled support for our European aspirations over the years," said Dimitrov.

During the visit, he is meeting with leaderships of all political groups in the EP.

"I will ask for their support, both from their capitals and the European political parties. We have a historic chance in the region, it would be nice if they helped us in finishing the job," stressed Dimitrov after meetings with Ivo Vajgl of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) and Arnaud Danjean from the European People's Party (EPP). ik/17:34

