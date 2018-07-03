Vocational education more flexible to labor market needs: education minister

Skopje, 3 July 2018 (MIA) - Vocational education should be more flexible to the labor market needs, creating students that possess the knowledge, skills and competences responsive to the employers' requirements, said Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi on Tuesday.

Minister Ademi takes part at a two-day conference in Berlin dedicated to changes in the fields of vocational education in the Western Balkans, organized by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, and the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ).

Ademi said the Government is aware of the importance of vocational education and is working intensively on enhancing its quality, but also its attractiveness.

"Quality vocational education requires more practical skills and less theory. Therefore, we have increased the number of classes of practical training, not only in schools but in companies-employers, which is an excellent learning environment. In parallel, we are working on modernization of existing and introduction of new, so-called modular curricula in schools that are based on learning results and their evaluation," added the Education Minister.

Ademi also referred to the benefits of dual education, which is currently being introduced in Macedonia, the Ministry of Education and Science said in a press release. ik/18:05

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.