FM Dimitrov visits Strasbourg for meetings with MEPs

Skopje, 3 July 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov held talks Tuesday in Strasbourg with leaders and representatives of the European Parliament groups.

Dimitrov had a meeting with the Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) leader, Guy Verhofstadt, Chair of the European Green Party (EGP) Reinhard Butikofer, Chair of the Friends of Macedonia group in the European Parliament (EP) Hans van Baalen, Chair of EP Committee on Foreign Affairs David McAllister, EP Vice-Chair Andrey Kovatchev, President of the Party of European Socialists (PES) - Sergei Stanishev, MEPs Knut Fleckenstein and Charles Tannock.

The talks were focused on the last week conclusions of the European Council regarding the next phases of Macedonia’s EU integration process, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

‘The fact that Bulgaria and Greece have voiced strong support for Macedonia’s European future actually means that we have managed to create in our region what (Robert) Schuman was talking about: Europe will not be made all at once, or according to a single plan. It will be built through concrete achievements which first create a de facto solidarity’, FM Dimitrov told the MEPs. lk/20:05

