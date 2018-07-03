US Ambassador Baily: Macedonia makes significant progress, expects good news from NATO summit
- Tuesday, July 03, 2018 9:43 PM
Skopje, 3 July 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia has made significant progress and expects good news next week from the NATO summit, US Ambassador Jess Baily said late Tuesday at a reception organized to honor the US Independence Day – 4 July.
He commended Macedonia’s friendship treaty with Bulgaria and the name deal with Greece.
Ambassador Baily also referred to the US-Macedonia relations, saying that the peoples of both countries share the same values.
‘We wish our laws to create equal ambience for everybody and for our children, nephews to enjoy a life of opportunities, freedom and peace,’ Ambassador Baily said.
The celebration of the 242nd anniversary of the US independence was attended by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, government members, leaders of political parties, representatives of NGOs and the diplomatic corps. lk/21:43
