ARM recruits new 125 professional soldiers
- Wednesday, July 04, 2018 10:32 AM
Skopje, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - The Ministry of Defence and General Staff of the Army of the Republic of Macedonia (ARM) organise Wednesday ceremony honoring the recruitment of 125 professional solders in Macedonian Army.
PM Zoran Zaev and DM Radmila Sekerinska are to address the ceremony, which will be held in front of the building of the Ministry of Defence and ARM General Staff. sk/10:29
