Ivanov to attend “Saints Cyril and Methodius Days” event in Slovakia
- Wednesday, July 04, 2018 11:43 AM
Bratislava, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - President Gjorge Ivanov pays Wednesday a working visit to Slovakia to take part at event “Saints Cyril and Methodius Days” in Terchová.
Ivanov will address the traditional event “Saints Cyril and Methodius Days” and will attend the liturgy in SS. Cyril and Methodius cathedral, which is the largest temple in Slovakia dedicated to Slavic missionaries, Ivanov's office said in a press release.
This year’s “Saints Cyril and Methodius Days” featuring cultural, historical and spiritual events, is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Eparchy of Zilina, whose protectors are Saints Cyril and Methodius.
Saints Cyril and Methodius Day is celebrated on July 5 as a public holiday in Slovakia. sk/11:42
