МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Wednesday, July 04, 2018, 

Ivanov to attend “Saints Cyril and Methodius Days” event in Slovakia

Wednesday, July 04, 2018  11:43 AM

Ivanov to attend “Saints Cyril and Methodius Days” event in Slovakia

Bratislava, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - President Gjorge Ivanov pays Wednesday a working visit to Slovakia to take part at event “Saints Cyril and Methodius Days” in Terchová.

Ivanov will address the traditional event “Saints Cyril and Methodius Days” and will attend the liturgy in SS. Cyril and Methodius cathedral, which is the largest temple in Slovakia dedicated to Slavic missionaries, Ivanov's office said in a press release. 

This year’s “Saints Cyril and Methodius Days” featuring cultural, historical and spiritual events, is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Eparchy of Zilina, whose protectors are Saints Cyril and Methodius.

Saints Cyril and Methodius Day is celebrated on July 5 as a public holiday in Slovakia. sk/11:42

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
2/9/2018 4:09:38 PM President Ivanov receives credentials of Slovak Ambassador Markus
10/31/2013 3:10:35 PM President Ivanov receives credentials of new Slovak, Moroccan ambassadors

Mosaic

Woman gets pulled overboard while hand-feeding shark in Australia (video)

A woman who was pulled into crocodile-infested wat...

Bristol Uni students raise £1,500 to send cleaner on holiday

A cleaner at the University of Bristol has been gi...

Russell Crowe will play Roger Ailes in new Showtime biopic

Russell Crowe will portray Roger Ailes in a new Sh...

Pantera drummer and co-founder, Vinnie Paul, dies at 54

Vinnie Paul, the drummer and co-founder of iconic ...

Melania Trump wears 'I don't care' jacket on way to child detention center

First Lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read '...

Top