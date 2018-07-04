Quake in Albania felt in Macedonia
- Wednesday, July 04, 2018 12:17 PM
Skopje, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - An earthquake has been felt Wednesday shortly after 11 am in Macedonia.
Skopje-based Seismological Observatory of the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Mathematics told MIA that earthquake epicenter is located 70 kilometers west of Skopje in the neighbouring Albania.
Seismological Observatory told that more details are to follow later in the day.
Albanian media said that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale shook Albania on Wednesday and was also felt in Montenegro, Kosovo, Serbia and Macedonia. sk/12:15
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 2:57 PM | PM Tsipras' London agenda is yet to be completed, says spokesman
The agenda of meetings of the Greek Prime Minister during the Western Balkans Summit in London on Ju...
- 2:22 PM | Angjusev: No barriers in regional cooperation to enable stronger economic growth
The Western Balkan countries must establish even stronger economic relations and to raise the level ...
- 2:19 PM | Ademi-Reka: Macedonia, Albania pledge to improve youth cooperation in culture
Minister of Culture Asaf Ademi and Albanian Ambassador to Macedonia Fatos Reka on Wednesday praised ...
- 1:50 PM | No confirmation for Zaev-Tsipras meeting in London: gov't spokesman
The government is still not confirming whether Premier Zoran Zaev will hold bilateral talks with his...
- 1:30 PM | Bertolini: No plans for opening migrant camps in Macedonia for now
There are no plans for opening migrant camps in Macedonia for now, Nicola Bertolini, Head of Coopera...