Wednesday, July 04, 2018, 

Quake in Albania felt in Macedonia

Wednesday, July 04, 2018  12:17 PM

Quake in Albania felt in Macedonia

Skopje, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - An earthquake has been felt Wednesday shortly after 11 am in Macedonia.

Skopje-based Seismological Observatory of the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Mathematics told MIA that earthquake epicenter is located 70 kilometers west of Skopje in the neighbouring Albania.

Seismological Observatory told that more details are to follow later in the day.

Albanian media said that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale shook Albania on Wednesday and was also felt in Montenegro, Kosovo, Serbia and Macedonia. sk/12:15

