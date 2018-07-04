PM Zaev: It's an honor to serve you country as NATO member

Skopje, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - To be a soldier in a NATO member country means that they will work in improved conditions according to the standards of NATO allies. As soldiers, you should be proud of being the first generation to serve its country as a NATO member, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Wednesday at an event marking the inauguration of 125 professional soldiers in the Macedonian Army (ARM).

"Our membership into the Alliance will open greater opportunities for you. The Macedonian Army for years side by side with NATO armies has been participating in peace missions, for which it has been highly graded. Participation in these mission helped ARM boost its capacities. The Ministry of Defense and the government of Macedonia have been working closely to restore the dignity of your profession after a long stalemate in reforms... Our approach to solutions these days have brought us happy news and positive decisions. One of them is the anticipated invitation to become the 30th member of the Alliance," PM Zaev said noting that Macedonia would be sitting at the same table with some of the world's greatest powers.

The government, he said, has started to increase the defense budget and is aiming at establishing a modern army all the while implementing reforms.

According to Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska, the NATO invitation due to be extended next week means the start of an era of stability and security in our country.

"You are part of the first group of a total of 375 new professional soldiers who will bolster ARM this year. You are beginning your career in crucial times of major challenges, modernization and professionalization of the army. In times in which Macedonia will improve its military and meet the standards of NATO," stressed Sekerinska. ba/13:15

