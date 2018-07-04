PM Zaev: It's an honor to serve you country as NATO member
- Wednesday, July 04, 2018 1:16 PM
Skopje, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - To be a soldier in a NATO member country means that they will work in improved conditions according to the standards of NATO allies. As soldiers, you should be proud of being the first generation to serve its country as a NATO member, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Wednesday at an event marking the inauguration of 125 professional soldiers in the Macedonian Army (ARM).
"Our membership into the Alliance will open greater opportunities for you. The Macedonian Army for years side by side with NATO armies has been participating in peace missions, for which it has been highly graded. Participation in these mission helped ARM boost its capacities. The Ministry of Defense and the government of Macedonia have been working closely to restore the dignity of your profession after a long stalemate in reforms... Our approach to solutions these days have brought us happy news and positive decisions. One of them is the anticipated invitation to become the 30th member of the Alliance," PM Zaev said noting that Macedonia would be sitting at the same table with some of the world's greatest powers.
The government, he said, has started to increase the defense budget and is aiming at establishing a modern army all the while implementing reforms.
According to Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska, the NATO invitation due to be extended next week means the start of an era of stability and security in our country.
"You are part of the first group of a total of 375 new professional soldiers who will bolster ARM this year. You are beginning your career in crucial times of major challenges, modernization and professionalization of the army. In times in which Macedonia will improve its military and meet the standards of NATO," stressed Sekerinska. ba/13:15
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 2:57 PM | PM Tsipras' London agenda is yet to be completed, says spokesman
The agenda of meetings of the Greek Prime Minister during the Western Balkans Summit in London on Ju...
- 2:22 PM | Angjusev: No barriers in regional cooperation to enable stronger economic growth
The Western Balkan countries must establish even stronger economic relations and to raise the level ...
- 2:19 PM | Ademi-Reka: Macedonia, Albania pledge to improve youth cooperation in culture
Minister of Culture Asaf Ademi and Albanian Ambassador to Macedonia Fatos Reka on Wednesday praised ...
- 1:50 PM | No confirmation for Zaev-Tsipras meeting in London: gov't spokesman
The government is still not confirming whether Premier Zoran Zaev will hold bilateral talks with his...
- 1:30 PM | Bertolini: No plans for opening migrant camps in Macedonia for now
There are no plans for opening migrant camps in Macedonia for now, Nicola Bertolini, Head of Coopera...