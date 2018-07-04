МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Wednesday, July 04, 2018, 

Bertolini: No plans for opening migrant camps in Macedonia for now

Wednesday, July 04, 2018  1:30 PM

Bertolini: No plans for opening migrant camps in Macedonia for now

Skopje, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - There are no plans for opening migrant camps in Macedonia for now, Nicola Bertolini, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation told reporters on Wednesday after the event marking the completion of Food and Veterinary Agency project on bigger food safety.

Bertolini said that although there are no such projects and plans for now nothing is excluded considering that it is a matter of politics.

“I have to be sincere and to tell you that I know as much as you know. For now, there are no plans or projects for opening migrant camps in this country. As far as I am concerned, the answer is no, but like everything else in the politics, everything is subject to change. So, let’s see. There is no such plan for now,” Bertolini stated. sk/13:28

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

Woman gets pulled overboard while hand-feeding shark in Australia (video)

A woman who was pulled into crocodile-infested wat...

Bristol Uni students raise £1,500 to send cleaner on holiday

A cleaner at the University of Bristol has been gi...

Russell Crowe will play Roger Ailes in new Showtime biopic

Russell Crowe will portray Roger Ailes in a new Sh...

Pantera drummer and co-founder, Vinnie Paul, dies at 54

Vinnie Paul, the drummer and co-founder of iconic ...

Melania Trump wears 'I don't care' jacket on way to child detention center

First Lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read '...

Top