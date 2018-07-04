Bertolini: No plans for opening migrant camps in Macedonia for now

Skopje, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - There are no plans for opening migrant camps in Macedonia for now, Nicola Bertolini, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation told reporters on Wednesday after the event marking the completion of Food and Veterinary Agency project on bigger food safety.

Bertolini said that although there are no such projects and plans for now nothing is excluded considering that it is a matter of politics.

“I have to be sincere and to tell you that I know as much as you know. For now, there are no plans or projects for opening migrant camps in this country. As far as I am concerned, the answer is no, but like everything else in the politics, everything is subject to change. So, let’s see. There is no such plan for now,” Bertolini stated. sk/13:28

