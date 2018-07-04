No confirmation for Zaev-Tsipras meeting in London: gov't spokesman
- Wednesday, July 04, 2018 1:50 PM
Skopje, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - The government is still not confirming whether Premier Zoran Zaev will hold bilateral talks with his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras on the sidelines of the Western Balkans Summit, held next week in London.
"Next week, we are traveling to London for the Western Balkans Summit and to Brussels for the NATO Summit. If the two prime ministers were to meet at one of the two events, we would inform the public," government spokesman Mile Bosnjakovski said Wednesday.
Answering questions at a news conference, Bosnjakovski reiterated that no negotiations had been taking place to change the anthem or some of the Macedonian state symbols.
"Neither in the past, nor now, or even sometime in the future, there will be never talks about changing the anthem of the Republic of Macedonia. The anthem will remain as it is now," stressed the spokesman.
Also, there have never been negotiations about changing the other state symbols, according to Bosnjakovski. ba/13:49
