Wednesday, July 04, 2018, 

PM Tsipras' London agenda is yet to be completed, says spokesman

Wednesday, July 04, 2018  2:57 PM

PM Tsipras

Athens, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - The agenda of meetings of the Greek Prime Minister during the Western Balkans Summit in London on July 10 hasn't been completed yet, said a Greek government spokesman.

Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, who also serves as minister without portfolio, was responding to a question of MIA's Athens correspondent about the possibility of the premiers Zoran Zaev and Alexis Tsipras meeting in London next week.

"It is part of the Berlin Process, a process of cooperation of the Western Balkan countries by an initiative of Germany, in which Greece has been invited to participate. A full agenda of meetings at this time hasn't been completed yet," Tzanakopoulos told Wednesday's press briefing.

This year, Greece will join the Western Balkans Summit of the Berlin Process for the first time. ba/14:56

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



