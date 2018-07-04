Unwavering reform implementation - the only road to EU: conference

Skopje, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - Further implementation of reforms, especially in the areas designated as priority - rule of law, fight against organized crime and corruption and reform of the public administration - as well as implementation of the name agreement with Greece is the answer to the question 'how to get to the EU', concluded participants in the conference "Macedonian Perspectives: How to Get to Europe?".

The conference, organized on Wednesday by the NGOs CIVIL and the Macedonian Center for International Cooperation (MCIC), aims at opening a debate on the European perspectives of the country.

"The European future of the country is at stake and anyone having a different answer is lying to themselves and lying the public. Reforms in the rule of law, public administration reforms, fight against organized crime and corruption - effective implementation of the planned reforms is the only response, there is no other alternative," Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in his keynote speech.

There also no alternative to the inclusion of the civil sector into democratic transformation of our society, he noted.

The EU decision, Zaev said, that June 2019 will pave the way for the opening of negotiations amongst other things is based on the conclusion that Macedonia has greatly improved its inter-ethnic relations, its foreign policy is in line with that of the Union, which has also welcomed the friendship treaty with Bulgaria, especially the name deal with Greece.

"The whole democratic world accepted it giving recognition to the way the name deal was reached, fully in compliance with the best European practices for solving even the most complex issues. It was the decisive moment when the EU had accepted the decision for a date to open membership negotiations," noted Zaev.

Thomas Gerberich, Germany's Ambassador to Macedonia, also addressed the event in which he praised PM Zaev and the citizens of the country for 'working tirelessly on the whole process of Euro-Atlantic integration.'

Germany, he said, has done everything it can to produce a positive outcome for Macedonia.

"What has been left of the road won't be easy. The Council of the EU in June 2019 will reach a decision, but it's a fact that Macedonia in the past year has implemented some impressive reforms, the name agreement was reached with Greece. In the meantime, the country should continue to implement reforms, especially the urgent reform priorities.

The conference brought together party leaders, experts and officials of the civil society, who discussed important aspects of Macedonian perspectives, experiences, tasks, challenges and benefits of EU and NATO integration, the agreement with Greece, and the need from building good neighborly relations. ba/16:31

