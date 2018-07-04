Export of goods on the rise between January and May: statistics

Skopje, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia in the first five months of 2018 exported goods estimated at $2,759,963, recording an increase of 29.1% compared to the same period last year, statistics show.

The value of imported goods in the same period was $3,694,366 - a 24.2% rise compared to the same period in 2017, show data of the State Statistical Office.

Trade deficit in the period from January to May 2018 was $934.403

External trade by products shows that in the exports the most significant products are supported catalysts with precious metal or precious metal compounds as the active substance, ignition wiring sets and other wiring sets of a kind used in vehicles, aircraft or ships, parts of the seats of subgroup 821.1 and motor vehicles for the transport of 10 or more persons, including the driver, with compressionignition internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel). In the imports, the most significant products are the platinum and platinum alloys, unwrought or in powder form, petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (other than crude), flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, not clad, plated or coated and other metals of the platinum group and alloys thereof, unwrought or in powder form.

Germany, UK, Greece, Serbia and Bulgaria were Macedonia's top trading partner between January and May, according to statistics. ba/17:15

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.