МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Wednesday, July 04, 2018, 

PM Zaev meets British Foreign Office delegation

Wednesday, July 04, 2018  4:56 PM

PM Zaev meets British Foreign Office delegation

Skopje, 4 July 2018 (MIA) – The UK’s substantial support of Macedonia’s bid to join the Euro-Atlantic organizations is yet another motivation for the country to speed up reforms that will bring economic prosperity to its citizens, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told Wednesday in Skopje to a delegation of the British Foreign Office, led by Director General for Political Affairs Richard Moore.

The British delegation commended the Skopje-Athens name deal, expressing belief that advancing of Macedonia’s relations with Greece and other neighbors was contributing to realization of the country’s aspirations for the EU, NATO membership.

Zaev and his guests also discussed about the preparations of the Western Balkans Summit, scheduled to take place in London on 9-10 July, the government said in a press release. lk/16:55

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
6/28/2018 6:23:01 PM Zaev-Hahn: Intensive work ahead of Macedonia for successful EU accession talks
6/1/2018 7:05:14 PM PM Zaev meets German MP Hakverdi
4/27/2018 4:13:32 PM Zaev-Mcilwham: Britain voices support for Macedonia’s bid to join EU, NATO
4/4/2018 4:29:20 PM PM Zaev meets Head of OSCE Mission to Skopje Suomalainen
4/3/2018 8:35:08 PM Slovenian PM Cerar expects Macedonia to get recommendation for commencing EU accession talks

Mosaic

Woman gets pulled overboard while hand-feeding shark in Australia (video)

A woman who was pulled into crocodile-infested wat...

Bristol Uni students raise £1,500 to send cleaner on holiday

A cleaner at the University of Bristol has been gi...

Russell Crowe will play Roger Ailes in new Showtime biopic

Russell Crowe will portray Roger Ailes in a new Sh...

Pantera drummer and co-founder, Vinnie Paul, dies at 54

Vinnie Paul, the drummer and co-founder of iconic ...

Melania Trump wears 'I don't care' jacket on way to child detention center

First Lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read '...

Top