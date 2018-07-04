PM Zaev meets British Foreign Office delegation
- Wednesday, July 04, 2018 4:56 PM
Skopje, 4 July 2018 (MIA) – The UK’s substantial support of Macedonia’s bid to join the Euro-Atlantic organizations is yet another motivation for the country to speed up reforms that will bring economic prosperity to its citizens, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told Wednesday in Skopje to a delegation of the British Foreign Office, led by Director General for Political Affairs Richard Moore.
The British delegation commended the Skopje-Athens name deal, expressing belief that advancing of Macedonia’s relations with Greece and other neighbors was contributing to realization of the country’s aspirations for the EU, NATO membership.
Zaev and his guests also discussed about the preparations of the Western Balkans Summit, scheduled to take place in London on 9-10 July, the government said in a press release. lk/16:55
