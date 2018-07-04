МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Wednesday, July 04, 2018, 

Macedonian-Bulgarian joint multidisciplinary commission holds first session

Wednesday, July 04, 2018  5:38 PM

Macedonian-Bulgarian joint multidisciplinary commission holds first session

Skopje, 4 July 2018 (MIA) – In accordance with the obligations for implementing the Treaty of Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation, a joint Macedonian-Bulgarian Multidisciplinary Commission for Historical and Educational Issues held its first session on 2-3 July in Sofia.

The meeting defined the principles and methodology for the Commissions’ work in accordance with the principles of mutual understanding and positive European experiences, the Macedonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said  in a press release on Wednesday.

The work of the Commission was also welcomed by Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, who briefly attended the meeting.

The Commission decided to hold its second meeting in Macedonia. lk/17:35

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

Woman gets pulled overboard while hand-feeding shark in Australia (video)

A woman who was pulled into crocodile-infested wat...

Bristol Uni students raise £1,500 to send cleaner on holiday

A cleaner at the University of Bristol has been gi...

Russell Crowe will play Roger Ailes in new Showtime biopic

Russell Crowe will portray Roger Ailes in a new Sh...

Pantera drummer and co-founder, Vinnie Paul, dies at 54

Vinnie Paul, the drummer and co-founder of iconic ...

Melania Trump wears 'I don't care' jacket on way to child detention center

First Lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read '...

Top