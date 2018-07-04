Macedonian-Bulgarian joint multidisciplinary commission holds first session

Skopje, 4 July 2018 (MIA) – In accordance with the obligations for implementing the Treaty of Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation, a joint Macedonian-Bulgarian Multidisciplinary Commission for Historical and Educational Issues held its first session on 2-3 July in Sofia.

The meeting defined the principles and methodology for the Commissions’ work in accordance with the principles of mutual understanding and positive European experiences, the Macedonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Wednesday.

The work of the Commission was also welcomed by Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, who briefly attended the meeting.

The Commission decided to hold its second meeting in Macedonia. lk/17:35

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.