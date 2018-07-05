Tsipras: Prespa agreement gives new prospects to region

Thessaloniki, 5 July 2018 (MIA) - A year ago it probably seemed impossible to achieve but the Prespa agreement is a fact and gives new prospects to the region, said Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after the completion of the 4th quadrilateral meeting of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia, MIA reports from Athens.

Comparing the situation in the region from a few years ago and now, PM Tsipras said no one could have expected that so many things would change in our region in the last year, referring, among other things, to Macedonia's agreements with Bulgaria and Greece.

"In this time we had the historic Prespa agreement. A year ago it probably seemed impossible to achieve but it is a fact and puts the basis to solve an exceptionally important issue, giving new prospects to the whole area," added the Greek PM.

Regarding the region, he said the Balkans has a dynamic future that requires vision, faith and courage.

"I believe that we have in front of us a new, dynamic future provided that we have a vision for our region and dare to make step of progress even if these are sometimes against the tide. Only with these steps we can lay the foundation for European and democratic Balkans that are not based on nationalism, fear, introversion or idleness but on development and collaboration," stressed Tsipras. ik/09:06

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.