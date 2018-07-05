Verdict in trial over Sela attack

Skopje, 5 July 2018 (MIA) - The verdict for the seven defendants over the attempted murder of MP Zijadin Sela in the Parliament events of 27 April 2017 will be delivered on Thursday.

Ten persons were initially indicted in the case, but prosecutors withdrew the indictment against one defendant in the meantime, while two others pleaded guilty for lenient sentences. ik/09:20

