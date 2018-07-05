Zaev: Balkan has changed for better future for young people

Skopje, 5 July 2018 (MIA) - The Balkan has already changed and all open issues are in the process of their closure aimed at providing better future for young generations in the countries, PM Zoran Zaev said during the meeting with young people who are on a tour to the Balkans organised by the European Movement – Novi Sad, European Fund for Balkans and Austrian Embassy to Macedonia on the occasion of Austria's takeover of the EU presidency.

Zaev underscored the agreements reached with the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Greece, which are the result of friendship and reconciliation, and yet guarantee the distinctiveness and differences of our nations.

“We hope to make better future for our children. Our goal is European Union. We believe in European values, perhaps more than other EU member states. To believe in stability, security, strong institutions, which we will build together with you, young people, means to believe in the future,” Zaev said.

Austrian Ambassador to Macedonia Renate Kobler, who also attended the meeting, said that presence of PM Zaev at today’s meeting is a sign of support to this project and that it is a sign that he is in the same line with young people who spread European values of reconciliation.

During the meeting, Zaev was told that he has strong support from young people from the Western Balkan countries and Europe for the steps he is taking to address the sensitive issues that burden the region, reads the press release of the Government Press Service. sk/10:16

