RCC chief Svilanovic congratulates Zaev, Tsipras on courage in reaching name agreement
- Thursday, July 05, 2018 11:07 AM
Skopje, 5 July 2018 (MIA) - I truly appreciate the courage of Prime Ministers Zoran Zaev and Alexis Tsipras for the agreement they reached, not only for the people of both countries but also all of us in the region, Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) Secretary-General Goran Svilanovic told MIA in Brussels.
"I know not everyone is satisfied on both sides, but I believe a realistic agreement has been reached and expect citizens to support it at a referendum," said Svilanovic.
He added there has been a belief that solutions are not possible in the region, but people capable of solving problems have emerged.
"Zaev and Tsipras had the courage for this, putting at stake their political careers, for the sake of the people they represent," said Svilanovic and added that the Skopje-Athens agreement would represent an incentive for Belgrade and Pristina too. ik/11:05
