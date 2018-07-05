Sela attackers get lengthy prison sentences
- Thursday, July 05, 2018 11:54 AM
Skopje, 5 July 2018 (MIA) - Judge Slavica Andreevska of the Skopje-based Criminal Court delivered Thursday the verdicts to seven individuals indicted for the attempted murder of MP Zijadin Sela during the Parliament incidents on 27 April 2017.
Kire Gjorgjievski has been sentenced to 13 years in prison, Andrej Micov 10,5 years, Oliver Osavkovski 10,5 years, Nikolce Dimitrievski 10,5 years, Aleksandar Janevski-Tosta 13 years, Nikola Vojmirovski 13,5 years, and Kosta Delev 10,5 years.
MP Sela was not present in the courtroom when the verdicts were delivered. ik/11:52
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 1:21 PM | PM: Reports over refugee camps in Macedonia 'a big lie'
Macedonia is not the final destination of refugees but a country of transit. No one has asked us and...
- 1:10 PM | PM Zaev urges President Ivanov to sign law ratifying name agreement
President Gjorge Ivanov should sign the law ratifying the name agreement, followed by its confirmati...
- 12:58 PM | Borissov: BiH should follow example of Sofia, Skopje and Athens
Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH) should take the example of Sofia, Skopje and Athens, which have managed to ...
- 12:42 PM | Mike Pompeo sets off for North Korea nuclear talks
US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo left Washington on Friday bound for Pyongyang and his latest round...
- 12:38 PM | Parliament endorses law ratifying name agreement in second vote
The Parliament endorsed Thursday the law ratifying the name agreement with 69 votes 'in favor' and o...