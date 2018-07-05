Sela attackers get lengthy prison sentences

Skopje, 5 July 2018 (MIA) - Judge Slavica Andreevska of the Skopje-based Criminal Court delivered Thursday the verdicts to seven individuals indicted for the attempted murder of MP Zijadin Sela during the Parliament incidents on 27 April 2017.

Kire Gjorgjievski has been sentenced to 13 years in prison, Andrej Micov 10,5 years, Oliver Osavkovski 10,5 years, Nikolce Dimitrievski 10,5 years, Aleksandar Janevski-Tosta 13 years, Nikola Vojmirovski 13,5 years, and Kosta Delev 10,5 years.

MP Sela was not present in the courtroom when the verdicts were delivered. ik/11:52

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.