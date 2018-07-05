PM Zaev urges President Ivanov to sign law ratifying name agreement
- Thursday, July 05, 2018 1:10 PM
Skopje, 5 July 2018 (MIA) - President Gjorge Ivanov should sign the law ratifying the name agreement, followed by its confirmation at a referendum, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Thursday.
PM Zaev said citizens get a chance for the first time after 27 years to decide about Macedonia's future.
"I believe in our people and success of the process that future generations will be proud of," Zaev told reporters.
According to him, the law's second vote in the Parliament will be followed by a referendum, constitutional revision, ratification in the Greek parliament and the agreement's entry into force.
Regarding today's verdicts for the attackers of MP Zijadin Sela during last year's Parliament incidents, Zaev said those who broke the law need to be held responsible, adding "the rule of law should prevail for everyone." ik/13:08
