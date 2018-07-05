PM: Reports over refugee camps in Macedonia 'a big lie'

Skopje, 5 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia is not the final destination of refugees but a country of transit. No one has asked us and we are not planning to build refugee camps in Macedonia, while reports claiming this are a big lie, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Thursday.

PM Zaev told reporters that someone is continually misusing such an alleged information.

"It is true that Macedonia is continuing to coordinate activities with EU member-states and is the first country that receives refugees coming from Greece, but the entire process was jointly managed with the Union even during the most critical period in 2015 and 2016," said Zaev.

According to him, citizens transiting Macedonia have the right to ask for asylum, in line with international conventions and laws. ik/13:19

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.